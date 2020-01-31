Search continues for baby Andrew after 4 relatives die in triple murder, suicide

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Baby Andrew vanished from his home on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County’s Redlands community. Two shootings this week left him an orphan, and his relatives are desperate to find him.

With the help of surveillance video, detectives saw the baby, who was born Jan. 18, in the arms of his father, Ernesto Caballeiro. But when deputies found the 49-year-old father dead on Wednesday in Pasco County, the baby wasn’t there.

Deputies surround van were body of Ernesto Caballeiro was found inside (WPLG)

Deputies searched the woods in Pasco County. The crime scene was more than 300 miles from where Caballeiro took the newborn baby from his mother while holding an AR-15 rifle, police said.

From left, Lina Gonzalez-Licor, Arlety Garcia-Valdez, and Isabel Valdez-Gonzalez. (Valdes Family)

Caballeiro walked away from his home. Inside, Miami-Dade detectives found the baby’s 40-year-old mother, Arlety Garcia, his 60-year-old maternal grandmother, Isabela Valdes, and his 84-year-old maternal great grandmother, Lina Gonzalez, dead.

“Three generations of brave women were slained protecting the newborn’s life,” Reina Valdes wrote in the family’s GoFundMe account asking for help to cover funeral costs.

Garcia’s 9-year-old daughter survived the bloodshed. Detectives didn’t say if she was in the home during the murders.

The four-bedroom home that turned into a crime scene is in the 21900 block of Southwest 187th Avenue. It’s a quiet Redlands neighborhood surrounded by nurseries and farms.

Garcia’s aunt’s boyfriend Melchor Izquierdo was in tears on Thursday night. He begged whoever may have baby Andrew to return him to a fire department, so he can be with his family.

“He is all we have,” Izquierdo said.