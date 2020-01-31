Feds step up security during Super Bowl LIV weekend

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, said that although there is “no specific or credible threat,” federal agents will be doing everything in their power to protect Super Bowl LIV fans in Miami-Dade County.

Federal agents know the Hard Rock Stadium, the home of Sunday’s Super Bowl, in Miami Gardens; NFL events in downtown Miami and Miami Beach, and airports in South Florida are desirable targets.

“It is an extremely high-risk and iconic American event,” Wolf said during a news conference.

Agents are on the lookout for criminal activity, domestic violent extremists and foreign threats. They are also taking defensive measures for the possibility of an Iranian-backed revenge attack over the U.S. killing of top military commander Qassam Soleimani on Jan. 3 in Iraq.

“We are spreading out are assets to take care of business, not only at the Super Bowl, but at all those other locations as well,” said Todd Gayle, an air and marine team agent for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

On Wednesday, FBI Special Agent in Charge George Piro said FAA no drone zone violations during the Super Bowl “will result in both civil and potential criminal penalties.”

The 2020 Miami Super Bowl LIV host committee is promoting the SaferWatch app to empower users to submit tips for law enforcement.

“I would say the things that you’re looking for in general is anybody whose behavior just seems out of the ordinary, anybody asking unusual questions about security or observing security procedures," said Cathy Lanier, the chief security officer for the NFL.