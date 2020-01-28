Feds set new ‘No Drone Zones’ in Miami-Dade County during Super Bowl LIV week

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Federal Aviation Administration is warning fliers of hobbyist drones to comply with temporary “No Drone Zones” in Miami-Dade County or face penalties of more than $30,000.

The temporary flight restrictions are in effect in areas of South Beach, downtown Miami and Miami Gardens, where there are National Football League events during Super Bowl LIV week.

The ban applies to one nautical mile around the Miami Beach Convention Center, at 1901 Convention Center Dr., and Bayfront Park, at Biscayne Blvd., and it is in place until Saturday.

On Sunday, the FAA is prohibiting drones around the Hard Rock Stadium, at 347 Don Shula Dr.