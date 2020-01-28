Americans to bet $6.8 billion on Super Bowl LIV; online gambling increases

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – About 26 million Americans will be betting an estimated $6.8 billion on the Super Bowl LIV, according to the American Gaming Association, a trade group that represents the casino industry.

About 5 million of those gamblers will be placing bets through an online or mobile platform, including illegal offshore betting, according to the trade group’s 2020 survey by Morning Consult, a market research company. It is about a 19% increase from last year.

PlayUSA.com project analysts reported legal online and retail sportsbooks across the country will take in $400 million in Super Bowl LIV bets.

According to Dustin Gouker, PlayUSA.com’s lead analyst, nearly 88% of all bets in New Jersey, one of the country’s two largest sports betting markets, were made online in December.

Aside from New Jersey, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Iowa, Rhode Island, West Virginia and Oregon also offer both online and retail sports betting.