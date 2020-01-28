Here is list of hot traffic zones during Super Bowl LIV week

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – To deal with the tsunami of Super Bowl LIV fans that will be invading downtown Miami, South Beach and Miami Gardens, police officers are enforcing street closures to change the traffic flow.

SOUTH BEACH

The Miami Beach Convention Center, at 1901 Convention Center Dr., is co-hosting the Super Bowl Experience fan fest.

Miami Beach police officers closed Washington Avenue from 18th Street to 21st Street and Convention Center Drive. Officers are rerouting traffic to Meridian Avenue.

Lummus Park, at 1130 Ocean Dr., is co-hosting the NFL film productions set. Officers will close Ocean Drive from Friday to Sunday.

Drivers should expect a slow flow on State Road 836 eastbound lanes while approaching Interstate 95 and Interstate 395 and on I-95 northbound lanes near U.S.-1.

DOWNTOWN MIAMI

Bay Front Park, at 301 Biscayne Blvd., is co-hosting Super Bowl Live this week.

Miami police officers are closing Biscayne Boulevard’s northbound lanes. Officers are rerouting northbound traffic to Biscayne Boulevard’s southbound lanes and Biscayne Boulevard’s southbound traffic to Northeast Second Avenue.

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, at 1300 Biscayne Blvd., will be part of the Super Bowl LIV “Live It Miami” campaign. Officers are rerouting Biscayne Boulevard’s northbound traffic to Northeast First Avenue.

Before Super Bowl LIV, a long-term construction project was already affecting downtown Miami traffic on Interstate 95, Interstate 395 and Biscayne Boulevard. I-95 southbound exits 2D, 3A and 3B to I-395 eastbound lane are closed. There is one northbound lane blocked at Third Avenue near Bay Front Park.

MIAMI GARDENS

Hard Rock Stadium, at Don Shula Dr., will have about 65,000 people attending the big game on Sunday. There will be delays on Interstate 95 and the Florida Turnpike. For more information about parking planning, call 305-943-7275.