10 things you need to know about Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs players are in Miami about a week ahead of the NFL’s big game at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Here is a list of Super Bowl LIV facts:

1. Miami-Dade County set a National Football League record for hosting the 11th Super Bowl. Five were at the Hard Rock Stadium property in stadiums formerly known as the Joe Robbie Stadium, the Pro Player Stadium and the Miami Dolphins Stadium. The other five were at the former Orange Bowl in Miami’s Little Havana.

2. If the San Francisco 49ers win on Sunday, it would be the team’s sixth Super Bowl victory. The Kansas City Chiefs haven’t been back to the Super Bowl since they beat the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 11, 1970, Super Bowl IV.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speaks during a news conference at the team's NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

3. San Francisco 49ers traded for Jimmy Garoppolo in 2017. The 28-year-old quarterback has the highest winning percentage ever in the NFL. The NFL reported Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, who missed two games this season, and Garoppolo have the highest combined career win percentage by opposing Super Bowl quarterbacks.

In this Jan. 19, 2020, photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Lamar Hunt Trophy as he celebrates winning a NFL, AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans in Kansas City, Mo. The most compelling dramas in the NFL this season unfolded on the field, not off of it. And any thought that the league was in jeopardy of losing its spot as America's favorite sport has been set on the back burner. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

4. Mahomes, 24, will be the fifth-youngest starting quarterback in Super Bowl history and he could become the second-youngest starting signal-caller to win the Super Bowl.

5. Mahomes is a part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He will be joining Dan Marino and Kurt Warner, as the only players to win the NFL Most Valuable Player Award, while also reaching the Super Bowl in the first three seasons.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

5. San Francisco 49ers’ Raheem Mostert, a Floridian and former Miami Dolphins player, is the only player in NFL history with 200-plus rush yards and 4-plus rush touchdowns in a playoff game. The 27-year-old running back is also the only player in NFL history with 150-plus yards and 3-plus rush touchdowns in a single half of a playoff game.

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman (26) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

6. San Francisco 49ers’ Mostert, Matthew “Matt” Breida and Tevin Coleman rushed for at least 500 yards in the regular season. Breida is a 24-year-old Floridian from Brandon, a community in Hillsborough County.

7. The oldest players participating in Super Bowl LIV are 37 years old. They are San Francisco 49ers’ kicker Robbie Gould and Kansas City Chiefs’ punter Dustin Colquitt and Terrell “T-Sizzle” Suggs, a linebacker and defensive end.

New England Patriots defensive back Nate Ebner, left, blocks a punt by Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

8. Aside from getting the 22-inch-tall Vince Lombardi Trophy, each of the players in the winning Super Bowl LIV team will receive $118,000.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show at Hard Rock Stadium.

9. Pop icons Shakira, a Colombian of Lebanese descent, and J-Lo, a New Yorker of Puerto Rican descent, will be performing during half time.

(Kobe Bryant's final press conference in San Antonio in February 2016.) (KSAT)

10. In solidarity with NBA fans, the NFL will be holding a tribute to Kobe Bryant on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers star died Jan. 26 after a helicopter crash in California.