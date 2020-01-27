Miami-Dade County-area mayors welcome Super Bowl LIV week

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Both the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs players arrived to Miami on Sunday. Hours later, four local mayors welcomed Super Bowl LIV week on Monday morning in Miami Beach.

The mayors were at the Miami Beach Convention Center, where the National Football League will be co-hosting the daily Super Bowl Experience from Monday morning to Saturday night.

“At a time in our country when we need so much uniting, this moment couldn’t have come sooner,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert were among the local leaders who also attended the opening of the event.

“I am the 'G' that actually sings. Mayor Gimenez is the 'G' that raps. Francis is our breakdancer and Gelber is the student among us,” said Gilbert, adding that it was his mom’s birthday.

Gimenez said, “the four different mayors worked together very well."

Suarez said the law enforcement community in the area has upgraded security and is “doing things that have never been done before” in terms of safety.

“We have studied prior Super Bowls -- the last two in Atlanta and Minneapolis,” Suarez said. "And obviously, we monitor activities throughout the world to make sure that everyone’s time here in Miami has an enjoyable time.”

Miami International Airport is welcoming football fans with posters of the teams’ players and also invested on marketing to promote #BigDay2020.