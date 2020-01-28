78ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

78ºF

Entertainment

Drag queens to star in Super Bowl LIV ad

Sabra uses reality TV drag queens’ star power

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl, Drag Queens, RuPaul's Drag Race, Kim Chi, Miz Cracker, LGBTQ
Drag queens KimChi and Miz Cracker are set to appear in a Sabra Dipping Co. hummus commercial during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.
Drag queens KimChi and Miz Cracker are set to appear in a Sabra Dipping Co. hummus commercial during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. (Sabra Dipping Co.)

MIAMI – Two drag queens who were RuPaul Drag Race contestants will appear in a Super Bowl LIV commercial for hummus.

Sabra Dipping, a joint venture between PepsiCo and the Strauss Group, chose Sang-Young Sin, known as KimChi, and Maxwell Heller, known as Miz Cracker, for their RiDIPulous campaign.

"The Super Bowl is the biggest dipping occasion of the year and we’re making sure Sabra plays an unforgettable role in this years, game,” said Jason Levine, Sabra’s chief marketing officer since March 2019.

Sabra’s Super Bowl LIV campaign also includes rapper T-Pain and Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: