Drag queens to star in Super Bowl LIV ad

MIAMI – Two drag queens who were RuPaul Drag Race contestants will appear in a Super Bowl LIV commercial for hummus.

Sabra Dipping, a joint venture between PepsiCo and the Strauss Group, chose Sang-Young Sin, known as KimChi, and Maxwell Heller, known as Miz Cracker, for their RiDIPulous campaign.

"The Super Bowl is the biggest dipping occasion of the year and we’re making sure Sabra plays an unforgettable role in this years, game,” said Jason Levine, Sabra’s chief marketing officer since March 2019.

Sabra’s Super Bowl LIV campaign also includes rapper T-Pain and Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo.