Next storm system arrives Super Bowl weekend

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The new canopy on top of Hard Rock Stadium may not be needed to shield football fans from the rain during Super Bowl LIV, but it will be wise to check the forecast in the days leading up to the big game.

No, the Super Bowl weekend will not be an entire washout, but with our great city hosting such a colossal event, it is important to highlight that part of it could be wet.

A frontal system in from the Gulf of Mexico is expected to arrive on Saturday. It will bring a good amount of moisture, which will spread across South Florida.

Rain will be likely for at least part of Saturday, and it may even be heavy at times. It is too early to know if most of the rain will be in the morning or the evening, but it should be clearing by Saturday night.

Otherwise, we can expect mostly cloudy skies with highs near 80 and west winds shifting to the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Whatever foul weather may befall the region on Saturday will be long gone by Sunday, as we make way for a gorgeous Super Bowl Sunday. It will be dry, sunny, and much cooler with pleasant highs in the lower-middle 70s.