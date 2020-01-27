South Florida authorities ready for massive increase of tourists visiting Miami for Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI – As if South Florida doesn't have enough traffic issues during a normal week, football fans from near and far are converging on Miami-Dade County for Super Bowl LIV.

Expect delays on Interstate 95 and all major arteries starting Monday and lasting until Feb. 2, the day of the big game at Hard Rock Stadium.

With hundreds of thousands of people arriving, local law enforcement is ready.

“There is no time off right now. All hands on deck,” Miami-Dade Police Chief Hector Llevat said. “We are a little bit over 3,000 officers, so the vast majority of those officers are working.”

It’s a Super Bowl plan Miami-Dade police has been working on for two years, with the last 12 months being the most crucial.

A large police presence was also seen at Miami International Airport.

Officials said they are expecting about 30,000 passengers a day, with the highest volume of travelers expected Feb. 3, the day after the Super Bowl.

About 90,000 passengers are expected to move through MIA that day.