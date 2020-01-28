South Florida airports put on best face for Super Bowl LIV fans

MIAMI – To impress Super Bowl LIV fans, airport officials in South Florida are doing what they can to make sure the airports are clean, well decorated and feel welcoming before the game. The retail managers are prepared to have plenty of memorabilia up for sale.

Miami International Airport in Miami-Dade County will be playing welcoming messages from Miami Dolphins’ legends Dan Marino, Nat Moore and Jason Taylor.

MIA also has an art collection on exhibit at concourses D and F. The “Football Player” sculpture by Duane Hanson will be between gates D47 and D48, and Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Archives’ “Moving Images” will be at Level 2, Concourse F.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Broward County will have dozens of new live and artificial plants.

Transportation Security Administration is preparing for a record-departure day with additional checkpoints and more trained dogs. Customs and Border Protection and Federal Air Marshals will be assisting them.

Authorities are asking Super Bowl LIV fans to pack their commemorative programs in carry-on bags and plan to go through security two hours before departure.