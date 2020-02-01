Video shows 2018 jail scuffle between Nikolas Cruz, BSO deputy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Local 10 News has obtained surveillance video of the scuffle between Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz and a Broward Sheriff's Office detention deputy.

Surveillance video of the Nov. 13, 2018, incident shows Cruz holding his head down and walking in circles in the dayroom area of the jail.

At one point, Cruz stops and says something to Sgt. Raymond Beltran.

Beltran claimed he told Cruz to stop dragging his sandals.

There is no audio to accompany the video, but it shows Cruz extend his middle finger at Beltran and then charge at him.

The video shows Cruz and Beltran fighting on the ground. During the struggle, Cruz is seen removing a Taser gun from Beltran's possession. They get up and continue fighting, with nobody coming to help.

Eventually, Cruz is seen walking away before apparently complying with commands to get on the ground. He is then placed in handcuffs by Beltran and led away.

Nikolas Cruz stares into the camera during a hearing at the Broward County courthouse, Jan. 13, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (WPLG)

Cruz was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Attorneys for Cruz have been fighting to keep the video from being used in court, claiming Beltran has been antagonizing their client.

It was also revealed in court that Beltran was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence while on official business. The arrest occurred last March in the state of Washington while he was transporting an inmate.

Prosecutors contend the defense is simply trying to delay the trial.