Jacksonville man wanted in woman’s shooting death arrested in Keys
Michael McPherson, 21, taken into custody during traffic stop in Key Largo
KEY LARGO, Fla. – A Jacksonville man suspected of killing a woman was arrested Thursday afternoon in the Florida Keys.
Michael McPherson, 21, was taken into custody during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 1 near mile marker 94.2 in Key Largo.
McPherson is a person of interest in the shooting death of Stacey McPherson-Dillon. The 45-year-old nurse was found dead in a Jacksonville home Wednesday night.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office notified deputies that McPherson might be in the area.
Deputies spotted a Toyota SUV matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle driving south toward Key West about 3:15 p.m. Linhardt said the license plate number also matched the one provided by Jacksonville authorities.
The driver, identified as McPherson, was taken into custody without incident.
Linhardt said a gun was found in the SUV.
According to WJXT in Jacksonville, McPherson is the victim’s son.
McPherson also had a warrant for his arrest by Key West police on a charge of battery on a person 65 or older.
