Jacksonville man wanted in woman’s shooting death arrested in Keys

Michael McPherson, 21, taken into custody during traffic stop in Key Largo

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

Michael McPherson is a person of interest in the shooting death of Jacksonville nurse Stacey McPherson-Dillon.
KEY LARGO, Fla. – A Jacksonville man suspected of killing a woman was arrested Thursday afternoon in the Florida Keys.

Michael McPherson, 21, was taken into custody during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 1 near mile marker 94.2 in Key Largo.

McPherson is a person of interest in the shooting death of Stacey McPherson-Dillon. The 45-year-old nurse was found dead in a Jacksonville home Wednesday night.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office notified deputies that McPherson might be in the area.

Stacey McPherson-Dillon was found shot to death in a Jacksonville home Wednesday night.
Deputies spotted a Toyota SUV matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle driving south toward Key West about 3:15 p.m. Linhardt said the license plate number also matched the one provided by Jacksonville authorities.

The driver, identified as McPherson, was taken into custody without incident.

Linhardt said a gun was found in the SUV.

According to WJXT in Jacksonville, McPherson is the victim’s son.

McPherson also had a warrant for his arrest by Key West police on a charge of battery on a person 65 or older.

