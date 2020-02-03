Man threatens to shoot up Brass Monkey bar in Florida Keys, deputies say

MARATHON, Fla. – A Missouri man was arrested early Monday after he fought with patrons inside the Brass Monkey bar in Marathon and then threatened to shoot up the establishment, authorities said.

Jacob Dylan Holtz, 20, of St. Louis, faces charges of assault, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and possessing a fake driver’s license or ID.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, deputies responded to the bar around 3:50 a.m. after receiving reports about a man fighting with people and making threats.

“You ****** with the wrong St. Louis boy!” Holtz screamed at one point, according to witnesses.

Deputies said they found Holtz outside the business and were told that Holtz had made repeated attempts to reenter the bar after being told to leave.

A bartender told deputies that Holtz threatened to “shoot up the bar.”

According to Linhardt, no firearms were found in Holtz’s possession, but Holtz was combative with deputies, shouting obscenities at them, refusing to stand up and enter a patrol car and even spitting on them.

Linhardt said Holtz cut his head open while banging it against a plastic partition inside the patrol car.

No serious injuries were reported at the business.

Linhardt said Holtz was taken to Fishermen’s Hospital in Marathon, but he continued to resist by refusing to get out of the patrol car.

He said one of the deputies shocked Holtz with a Taser, leading to him finally complying and exiting the patrol car.

However, Linhardt said Holtz then dropped to his knees and refused to walk to the hospital entrance.

After being cleared at the hospital, Holtz was taken to jail.