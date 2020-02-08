Divers investigating another possible water main break in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Crews in Fort Lauderdale are investigating what could be another water main break.

Divers went into the water in the south fork of the New River to investigate a submerged 16-inch pipe.

Service interruptions have been reported by residents in the River Reach Condominiums as well as some living on Coconut Drive and in parts of the Riverside Park neighborhood.

Workers are also working valves in the area as an attempt to isolate the break.

Residents in the Tarpon River and Riverside Park neighborhoods may deal with low pressure and service interruptions as a result of the break.

This would be the latest in a slew of water main breaks and sewage leaks to plague Fort Lauderdale residents in just the past few months.