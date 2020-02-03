Water main break reported on Fort Lauderdale Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A water main break was reported Monday morning on Fort Lauderdale Beach, city officials confirmed.

According to a news release, the water main break occurred in the vicinity of 100 S. Birch Road.

Residences and businesses in the area are reportedly experiencing low water pressure and service interruptions.

The news release stated that Birch Road is closed to northbound and southbound traffic in the immediate vicinity of the break.

Traffic is being detoured around the affected area via Cortez Street and Poinsettia Street.

Crews are working to isolate the break so the damaged pipe can be assessed and repaired.

People in the area with further questions may contact the city’s 24-hour Neighbor Call Center at 954-828-8000.