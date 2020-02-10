3 injured when van crashes into several vehicles, sending 1 into vacant business

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A driver crashed his van into several vehicles and a building Monday afternoon in Pompano Beach.

The incident sent three people to the hospital.

The crash occurred at 3600 N. Federal Highway near Sample Road.

A spokesperson for Pompano Beach Fire Rescue said a man fell asleep behind the wheel and drove his van into six other cars.

One of those cars went into a vacant business across the street.

Sky 10 was above the scene as crews worked to remove the cars from the roadway affecting traffic in that area.

Crews transported the three people to Broward Health North.

It’s unclear whether the driver of the van was cited.