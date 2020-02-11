30 pounds of cocaine found on commercial plane at Miami International Airport

MIAMI – Federal agents say a K-9 has detected 13 kilograms of cocaine inside a commercial passenger plane at Miami International Airport.

That’s the equivalent of 30 pounds.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents initially offered to show Local 10 News the confiscated cocaine Tuesday morning at the cargo clearance center on Northwest 25th Street.

But, CBP canceled that offer, saying they cannot show the cocaine or speak any further on the matter at this time because they don’t want to compromise the investigation.

Agents would not disclose what airline’s plane the drugs were found on or when exactly the cocaine was discovered.

Agents did, however, say that the discovery highlights the good work that the agency is doing.

Right now, the focus is on finding out who sent the cocaine and where it was headed.

So far, no arrests have been made.