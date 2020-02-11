76ºF

Deputies investigate smash-and-grab burglaries to 2 West Park businesses

Surveillance video shows crooks rummaging through cellphone store after smashing glass to front door

Madeleine Wright, Reporter

WEST PARK, Fla. – Deputies are investigating two smash-and-grab burglaries to a pair of West Park businesses.

The burglaries occurred at a liquor store and cellphone store on State Road 7 near Southwest 27th Street.

Surveillance video shows one of two men wearing hooded sweatshirts smashing the glass to the front door of the Pay Wireless store, creating a hole large enough for him to stick his hand through and unlock the door.

Once inside, the burglars spent about a minute rummaging through the store.

The owner said the crooks got away with about $5,000 worth of new and used cellphones, iPads and tablets.

Another business, Prime Liquors, was also burglarized. The owner said the crooks got away with several cases of alcohol.

