FEMA updates flood zone maps for Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The federal emergency management agency is updating its flood zone maps for all of Broward County, and while they are preliminary, the maps reflect the flood risks in the area.

“The changes are mainly in the eastern part of the county and the southern part of the county,” Broward Engineering Unit Supervisor Carlos Adorisio said. “Between 60,000 to 70,000 parcels will be now in the flood zone.”

That means, between 60,000 and 70,000 homes in the county will likely be forced to buy flood insurance.

The maps were last updated in 2014. Because of better mapping and modeling techniques, there is a positive for some Broward County residents.

“About 10,000 parcels will no longer need flood insurance,” Adorisio said.

With the new map, neighborhoods mostly impacted will be those living east of U.S. 1 and in the southern portion of the county, including those in Hallandale Beach, West Park, Miramar and Pembroke Pines.

“The new maps are representing updated coastal flooding risks and the elevations of the surge of water when you have a storm, and the storm that on average will come once in 100 years,” Adorisio said.

Miramar and Pembroke Pines are already challenging the results.