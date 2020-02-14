1 killed, 2 wounded in Lauderdale Lakes shooting
BSO detectives investigate shooting on Northwest 21st Street
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Two people were wounded and a third was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Lauderdale Lakes.
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a shooting about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 21st Street.
When deputies arrived, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to a nearby hospital.
Detectives are investigating the shooting.
