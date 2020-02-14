74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

74ºF

Local News

1 killed, 2 wounded in Lauderdale Lakes shooting

BSO detectives investigate shooting on Northwest 21st Street

Tags: Lauderdale Lakes, Broward County, Crime, Local

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Two people were wounded and a third was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a shooting about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 21st Street.

When deputies arrived, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to a nearby hospital.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: