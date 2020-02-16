Shooting victim alleges hospital sent her home with bullet still inside her skull

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One of the victims from a triple shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade County may have suffered a more severe injury than initially believed by doctors.

42-year-old Shakena Jefferson is back in the hospital for the second time this week.

She was initially struck by a stray bullet in Southwest Miami-Dade last Tuesday night while outside of her home with her wife, Janet Medley.

"My wife got shot in the head," Medley said at the time. "Two bullet went straight off her head."

Jefferson was raced to Jackson Memorial South Medical Center to receive treatment.

Medley said Jefferson was sent home, claiming an x-ray was never performed on her.

Days later, Jefferson was still complaining of pain.

"My wife started complaining to me, 'Babe my head is hurting, something is in the back of my head,'" Medley told Local 10 News.

She decided to take Jefferson to Baptist Hospital in Kendall.

"They did an x-ray at Baptist Hospital, where we are at now, and they had found the bullet, so they had to do emergency surgery on her," Medley explained.

The shooting happened along Southwest 191st Lane near 113th Place. Police said someone in an ATV opened fire on a vehicle.

Clive Khouri was also one of the victims in the shooting.

He recalls being terrified when the armed men surrounded his car and started firing.

"When I tried to speed off, to come around this corner, they kept trying to shoot," Khouri said.

He was grazed by a bullet but his friend, who was also in the car, was shot in the head.

Khouri said his friend was raced to the hospital in critical condition.