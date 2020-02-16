Construction worker killed in crash on I-95 in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A construction worker was killed in a nasty crash on I-95 early Sunday morning.

It happened in the southbound lanes, near northwest 69th Street in Miami-Dade County.

Authorities said the driver of a black SUV struck the man, who was working in a construction zone.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A second vehicle was also hit.

The scene has since been cleared by police.

Investigators are still determining what caused the crash.