Construction worker killed in crash on I-95 in Miami-Dade
Investigators still investigating the cause of the crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A construction worker was killed in a nasty crash on I-95 early Sunday morning.
It happened in the southbound lanes, near northwest 69th Street in Miami-Dade County.
Authorities said the driver of a black SUV struck the man, who was working in a construction zone.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A second vehicle was also hit.
The scene has since been cleared by police.
Investigators are still determining what caused the crash.
