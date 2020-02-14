Victim taken to hospital after hit-and-run crash in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – One person was taken to a hospital after a hit-and-run crash Friday morning in Hollywood.

It happened just before 4 a.m. at Pembroke Road and State Road 7.

Police said the victim was struck by a vehicle that kept going.

A single shoe and some small bits of debris were scattered on the road.

An officer at the scene said the victim was alert and conscious when paramedics arrived. The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately known.

All northbound lanes of State Road 7 were blocked at Pembroke Road for about an hour during the investigation.