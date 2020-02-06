Surveillance images released of driver accused of killing man in hit-and-run crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department released surveillance images Thursday of a man they said was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash last month.

The images show the man wearing an Aeropostale shirt the night of the Jan. 11 crash.

According to police, Ramon Rodriguez, 74, was trying to cross Southwest Eighth Street near 43rd Avenue just before 7 p.m. when a car traveling east struck him.

Police said the driver of the white Chevrolet Impala fled the scene without stopping to check on Rodriguez or call 911.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene and took the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he died.

Police said the Impala is a 2000-2005 model and it should have front-end damage.

Officers will be passing out flyers Thursday at a nearby Walgreens in an attempt to find someone who recognizes the driver or has further information about the crash.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.