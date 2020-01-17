74-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 74-year-old man was killed over the weekend in a hit-and-run crash in Miami-Dade County, authorities confirmed Friday.

According to Miami-Dade police, Ramon Rodriguez was trying to cross Southwest Eighth Street near 43rd Avenue just before 7 p.m. Saturday when a car traveling east struck him.

Police said the driver fled the scene without stopping to check on Rodriguez or call 911.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene and took the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he died.

Detectives are now searching for the driver of the white sedan who fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.