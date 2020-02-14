73ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

73ºF

Traffic

FHP: Crash with injuries prompts 2 lane closures on Interstate 95 near Fort Lauderdale

Tags: Broward County, Fort Lauderdale, Interstate 95, I-95, Commercial Boulevard
photo

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After a vehicle crash with injuries, Florida Highway Patrol troopers closed two northbound lanes on Interstate 95 at Commercial Boulevard on Friday afternoon near Fort Lauderdale.

The right lanes remained blocked about 5:35 p.m and a Florida Department of Transportation road ranger was assisting troopers. For more information about the traffic alert, click here to view the FHP’s live traffic crash report.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: