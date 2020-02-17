Westminster Christian School students mourn lacrosse player who died in boat crash

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Westminister Christian School students are mourning a teenage boy who died in a boat crash on Sunday off the Florida Keys.

Students identified the victim as a varsity lacrosse team player who was set to graduate from the private Christian school in Palmetto Bay later this year and was planning to attend the Universal Technical Institute.

“We lost the most amazing young man, the most amazing son, brother, nephew, best friend, student, piano prodigy and the love of my life and truly my best friend,” Marla Fay wrote in a public post on Instagram.

According to Officer Robert Dube, a spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a 24-foot Pathfinder Bay Boat struck a channel marker leaving one dead in the Bowlegs Cuts area, near Lignumvitae Key Botanical State Park.

Alvarez wore the #6 jersey and played defense. His next game was supposed to be against Coral Shores High School on Tuesday night in Tavernier, but Westminister Christian School announced on Monday that “the games scheduled for this week have been postponed.”

According to the school announcement, students are set to return to the school on Wednesday, administrators are organizing a special assembly for high school students and faculty, and therapists will be available for small group counseling sessions.

“Please join us in praying for the Alvarez family and for all those grieving the loss of Lucas,” the spokesperson wrote in the statement.

This is a developing story. Local10.com producer Anaceres contributed to this story.