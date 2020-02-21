Contigo recalls kids water bottles due to choking hazard

MIAMI – Parents need to beware of Contigo water bottles that can cause children to choke, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warns.

Contigo issued the Kids Cleanable Water Bottles product recall on Wednesday saying the bottles have a risky black spout that detaches off the bottle and can end up in children’s mouths.

The recall applies to about 5.7 million water bottles sold at Walmart, Target, Costco and other stores in the U.S. from April 2018 to Feb. 7. About 28,000 sold in Mexico and 157,000 were sold in Canada.

They are asking consumers who have purchased these bottles to stop using them immediately and call 1-888-262-0622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.