Fort Lauderdale police seek missing girl taken by father against court order, officials say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl who, they said, was taken by her father against a court order.

Police said 23-month-old Carlyssa Pasquet was in the custody of her maternal grandmother at her grandmother’s home in the 200 block of Southwest 20th Street, the preliminary investigation revealed.

Carlyssa’s father, identified by police as Carlos Pasquet, 39, came to the home at about 2:26 p.m. and left with Carlyssa with the grandmother’s knowledge. Police said the grandmother later contacted the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, who discovered Carlos Pasquet was only allowed supervised visitation with Carlyssa Pasquet.

Carlyssa Pasquet is described by police as about 24 inches tall and weighing 29 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a teal flower shirt and green pants.

Carlos Pasquet is described by police as about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 195 pounds, and has tattoos on both arms and gold teeth. Police said he was last seen wearing a gray shirt with “Sherwin Williams” printed in blue lettering, black pants and white-and-black sneakers.

“The Fort Lauderdale Police Department, in conjunction with various other law enforcement agencies, have exhausted all attempts at locating Carlyssa and Carlos,” the department said in its release. “It is not believed that Carlos intends to harm Carlyssa, however, he is not properly equipped to care for the child and is in violation of a court order.”

Police said anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Carlyssa Pasquet and/or Carlos Pasquet is asked to call the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-764-HELP (4357).