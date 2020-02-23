Man says he is grateful God sent firefighters to rescue him, his mother

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Cedrick Cooper said usually on Sunday he and his mother would be going to church. Instead, he was standing outside of what was left of their home saying that he was grateful to God for saving them from the flames that could have killed them.

Cooper said he woke up to smoke, jumped out of a window and ran to the other side of their northwest Miami-Dade County home, near Miami’s Brownsville neighborhood, to try to save his mother. But once inside, he fainted.

Firefighters saved a man and his mother from a house fire early Sunday morning in Miami-Dade County. (Local 10 News)

“When I started pulling out, the smoke was too much,” Cooper said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded about 5 a.m. to their house near the intersection of Northwest 30th Avenue and 61st Street. Cooper said that had it not been for them, he would have died in the failed attempt to save his mother.

Miami-Dade firefighters rescue two from house fire on Sunday near Brownsville.

Firefighters rushed into the home and found him and his mother inside. He was treated for smoke inhalation outside of the home. Fire Rescue personnel rushed his mother to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“Some other family members are attending to her right now,” Copper said, adding that although their home was a total loss his heart is full of gratitude.