Putney’s Perspective: ‘Justice delayed’ in torture death of 10-year-old Nubia Barahona is ‘justice denied’

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Local 10 News Senior Political Reporter Michael Putney is critical of State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle’s handling of the case in the 2011 torture death of 10-year-old Nubia Barahona in Miami-Dade.

The cases against Nubia’s adoptive parents, Carmen Barahona, 69, and Jorge Barahona, 52, continued while her twin brother, Victor, who survived the abuse waited for justice.

After Carmen Barahona pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse charges on Friday, Fernandez Rundle released a statement saying her sentencing will be deferred until she testifies against Jorge Barahona, who faces the death penalty if convicted.