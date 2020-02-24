Video shows man rescue woman from car submerged in canal

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Dramatic video of an SUV in a canal shows a car taking on water quickly as two good Samaritans rush to pull the driver from danger.

It happened around 11:35 a.m. Sunday near South Military Trail and West Camino Real.

In the video, good Samaritans are seen rescuing the woman. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to find that the driver had already been pulled onto the canal bank. At that point, the car was fully submerged.

Shawn Turner and Adam Gunn were the two men who helped the woman. “It was a team effort and we got her to the side and waited for paramedics to come. Once we knew she was breathing, we took a little bit more time,” said Turner.

Rescue divers were called to the scene and confirmed that no one was inside the vehicle.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital. Her name was not released and her condition is unknown. There is no word yet on what led to the woman and the car ending up in the canal.