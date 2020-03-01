74ºF

Local News

This Week in South Florida podcast - March 1, 2020

Donna Shalala joins the TWISF podcast

This Week In South Florida (Full Episode): Feb. 23, 2020

MIAMI – Host Glenna Milberg joins guest host Janine Stanwood on the This Week in South Florida podcast with a report from the South Carolina Primary.

Also on this week's TWISF podcast is former Health and Human Services Secretary Donna Shalala.

Joining the TWISF roundtable this week are attorney Burnadette Norris-Weeks, political science professor Dr. Sean Foreman and political reporter for the Miami Herald David Smiley.

