Car clipped by Brightline train after driver stops on tracks in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The front of a car was clipped by a Brightline train Wednesday morning after the driver stopped on the tracks in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

The incident occurred in the area of Northeast Sixth Terrace and 33rd Street.

According to authorities, the female driver was getting her car repaired prior to the incident and took the car for a test ride with a mechanic in the passenger seat.

Authorities said signs were posted in the area, warning drivers not to stop on the railroad tracks, but the woman did.

She then panicked and got out of the car as the train neared, along with the passenger.

No injuries were reported, but the woman was cited by the Broward Sheriff’s Office for stopping her car on the tracks.