Students accused of bring handgun, pellet gun to Broward County schools

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two students were arrested this week in Broward County on accusations that they brought weapons onto their respective campuses, authorities said.

A 15-year-old student at Piper High School in Sunrise was taken into custody after police said he brought a pellet gun to school.

Another student was arrested on accusations that he brought his father’s gun to South Broward High School in Hollywood.

The teen’s parents appeared at his hearing in juvenile court Thursday and said that one of their son’s friends took the father’s gun from its safe after the father had left the keys to it on the kitchen counter.

The parents said the teen told their son he would give back the gun if their son gave him $40.

The exchange apparently occurred on campus.

The South Broward High School student was ordered held in juvenile detention for 21 days.

He is also expected to be suspended or expelled from school.