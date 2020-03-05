Ultra Music Festival to postpone Miami event amid coronavirus concerns

MIAMI – Amid concerns of the new coronavirus spread worldwide, the Ultra Music Festival will not be held in downtown Miami this March, city officials said on Wednesday.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Joe Carollo talked to UMF organizers before the decision to postpone the electronic dance music festival at Bayfront Park.

“We are not saying canceling,” Carollo said during a news conference before the meeting. “We are saying suspending.”

Commissioner Manolo Reyes told The Miami Herald the decision was to postpone the festival.

Officials in Miami looking into postponing Ultra Music Festival as coronavirus fears grow

Last year, the event attracted about 170,000 people to Virginia Key. This year, organizers were expecting EDM fans from more than 100 countries to invade the park March 20-22. The decision will also be affecting EDM music stars David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Marshmello, The Chainsmokers and many more.

Guests attend Ultra Music Festival 2016 on March 18, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

As public health officials are working to control the spread, which is now affecting more than 80 countries, city officials and UMF are working on drafting a new deal to make a formal announcement later this week. UMF canceled this week’s Abu Dhabi event.

The World Health Organization experts reported a drop in cases in China indicates a reduction of cases in Italy, Korea and Iran are also possible. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention experts reported researchers are working on finding a treatment and the U.S. Department of Human Health and Human Services is providing $35 million to public health officials in 28 states, including Florida.

In Florida, there is a coronavirus patient in Manatee County and two in Hillsborough County. A Florida man was diagnosed in Washington state, and a man who had recently traveled to Miami-Dade County was diagnosed in New York.