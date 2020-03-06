82ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

82ºF

Local News

Pilot killed when small plane crashes behind home in Boynton Beach

Tags: Crime, Boynton Beach, Palm Beach County
Sky 10 over plane crash in Boynton Beach.
Sky 10 over plane crash in Boynton Beach. (WPLG)

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – A small plane crashed Friday afternoon behind a home in Boynton Beach, authorities said.

The crash was reported in the Dos Lagos community off Miner Road.

Boynton Beach Commissioner Ty Penserga said the pilot was killed in the crash. Authorities have not confirmed whether anyone else was injured.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 2:30 p.m. as authorities took photos of the crash site.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.