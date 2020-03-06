Pilot killed when small plane crashes behind home in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – A small plane crashed Friday afternoon behind a home in Boynton Beach, authorities said.

The crash was reported in the Dos Lagos community off Miner Road.

Boynton Beach Commissioner Ty Penserga said the pilot was killed in the crash. Authorities have not confirmed whether anyone else was injured.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 2:30 p.m. as authorities took photos of the crash site.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.