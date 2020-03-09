University of Florida tells students there is ‘strong possibility’ they hold all courses electronically

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida may soon be telling students to stay home as fears over coronavirus grow.

The school sent a memo to academic deans recommending instructors "move their courses from face-to-face delivery to an electronic delivery mode effective immediately, wherever possible," according to a letter sent to Florida students obtained by Local 10 News.

The letter states that there is a "strong possibility" the school will require courses to be delivered electronically "before the end of the spring semester."

That being the case, instructors are being encouraged to transition from in-person to electronic now.

The school also offered faculty an online help page to assist with the transition, which can be found here.

The university said he still plans to hold summer sessions as usual, but that could certainly change depending on what happens with COVID-19.