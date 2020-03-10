Broward Teachers Union protest at Plantation High School

PLANTATION, Fla. – Dozens of Broward Teachers Union members met on Tuesday at Plantation High School to demand a raise.

They wore blue T-Shirts and carried signs: “How can we put students first if you put teachers last?” and “We teach the future. Let that sink in.”

The teachers are asking the Broward County School Board for a 5% raise.

Anna Fusco, the BTU president, said upper management and district personnel are passing around the responsibility of responding to their demands. They made their presence known during a School Board Hearing at 5 p.m.