Disinfecting experts share COVID-19 prevention tips
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – AK Building Services’ Fort Lauderdale office is a 15-minute drive away from Port Everglades, where three COVID-19 patients worked for Metro Cruise Services, a cruise terminal operator.
AK Building Services The commercial cleaning company’s services to deal with “disinfectant-resistant pathogens like MRSA and Coronavirus” with protocols recommended by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are on high demand.
“Everyone is concerned about the coronavirus right now and it’s a fluid situation,” Shari Cedar,
According to the CDC, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces “is a best practice measure for prevention” to limit the survival of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19 infections.
“Using the correct disinfectant is an important part of preventing and reducing the spread of illnesses,” Andrew Wheeler, the president of the Environmental Protection Agency, said in a statement.
Here is a list of CDC recommendations on environmental cleaning and disinfection:
- Wear disposable gloves and make sure you have good ventilation during the use of the product. Wash hands after gloves are removed.
- Use detergent or soap and water to clean and diluted household bleach solutions (5 tablespoons bleach per gallon of water or 4 teaspoons bleach per quart of water) or alcohol solutions with at least 70% alcohol to disinfect. Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser.
- Use EPA-registered disinfectants including the Clorox Multi Surface Cleaner + Bleach and the Professional Lysol Disinfectant Spray and follow label instructions. Check the expiration date.
- Focus on frequently touched surfaces such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, and sinks.
- If someone in the home is ill, the bathroom needs to be cleaned and disinfected after each use.
- Clean porous surfaces such as carpeted floors, rugs and drapes. Wash with the warmest water possible and dry items completely.
- Wear disposable gloves to handle dirty clothes, towels, linens and other items that go in the laundry. Do not shake dirty laundry. Use the warmest water setting and dry items completely. Clean and disinfect clothes hampers.
- Use gloves when removing garbage bags, handling, and disposing of trash. Wash hands after handling or disposing of trash.
