Disinfecting experts share COVID-19 prevention tips

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – AK Building Services’ Fort Lauderdale office is a 15-minute drive away from Port Everglades, where three COVID-19 patients worked for Metro Cruise Services, a cruise terminal operator.

AK Building Services The commercial cleaning company’s services to deal with “disinfectant-resistant pathogens like MRSA and Coronavirus” with protocols recommended by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are on high demand.

“Everyone is concerned about the coronavirus right now and it’s a fluid situation,” Shari Cedar,

According to the CDC, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces “is a best practice measure for prevention” to limit the survival of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19 infections.

“Using the correct disinfectant is an important part of preventing and reducing the spread of illnesses,” Andrew Wheeler, the president of the Environmental Protection Agency, said in a statement.

Here is a list of CDC recommendations on environmental cleaning and disinfection: