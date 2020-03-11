Officials announce 8 new positive Florida COVID-19 cases

The Florida Department of Health announced on Tuesday night there are eight new positive COVID-19 cases in Florida.

The new COVID-19 patients, who are ages 46 to 73, are in Nassau, Alachua, Collier, Pinellas and Pasco counties. The patient in Alachua is a 68-year-old woman who lives in Georgia, officials said.

“All individuals are being appropriately cared for and isolated,” a state agency’s spokesperson wrote in a statement.

With the new eight patients, Florida’s total count of positive cases of COVID-19 increased to 28.

The youngest Florida residents who are ill are a 29-year-old woman in Hillsborough County and a 46-year-old man in Pasco County. Most of the patients in Florida are in their 60s and 70s.

Four of those patients are in Broward County. The rest of the patients are from Manatee, Hillsborough, Santa Rosa, Lee, Charlotte, Okaloosa, and Volusia counties. Two of them are dead.