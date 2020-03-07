2 Florida COVID-19 patients die, public health officials say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The first two Florida COVID-19 patients to die were from Santa Rosa and Lee counties, the Florida Department of Health announced on Friday night.

According to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office, the two cases are related to international travel. State public health officials reported the Lee County patient who died was a presumptive positive case.

The agency refers to the cases as presumptive because the Centers for Disease Control and Protection has yet to retest the patients.

Officials also announced the first two presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in South Florida are in Broward County. According to DeSantis’ office, the two men are ages 65 and 75.

The largest COVID-19 clusters in the country are in Washington state, California and New York, according to John Hopkins epidemiologists.

As of Friday night, there are 278 people “currently being monitored” for COVID-19 symptoms in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Florida public health officials are also reporting 12 positive cases: Six are Florida residents, 5 are Florida cases repatriated and one is a non-Florida resident.

For more information about the cases, the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 call center is available 24-hours a day at 1-866-779-6121.

Local 10 News Reporter Glenna Milberg contributed to this report.