Broward County authorities confirm 2 ‘presumptive positive’ COVID-19 cases

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health announced on Friday there are two presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus in Broward County.

The agency refers to the case as presumptive because the Centers for Disease Control and Protection has yet to re-test the patients.

“Both individuals remain in isolation at this time,” the agency’s statement said.

The agency also reported there is a patient, who is a presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Lee County, who has died.

The Florida Department of Health’s call center is available 24-hours a day at 1-866-779-6121.

This is a developing story.