COVID-19 patient in Miami-Dade remains on home quarantine, mayor says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After the Florida Department of Health announced the first COVID-19 case in Miami-Dade County on Wednesday night, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said the patient was recovering at home.

Epidemiologists have reported the respiratory illness affects patients differently, and while some patients can be asymptomatic, others can die. Two COVID-19 patients have died in Florida.

Public health officials reported the Miami-Dade County patient is a 56-year-old man and his case is related to a recent trip. Gimenez did not say where the man had traveled to.

Public health officials also announced the positive COVID-19 cases in Florida surged to 31, including a new case in Broward County.

Gimenez signed an emergency declaration on Wednesday night at Miami International Airport after President Donald Trump’s Oval Office address announcing tourists and cargo from Europe will not be welcome in the United States for 30 days.

Gimenez said the emergency declaration goes into effect on Thursday, and he will also be announcing decisions on public events such as the Miami Open, an international tennis tournament held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

This is a developing story.