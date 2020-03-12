Trump temporarily suspends all travel from Europe to reduce COVID-19 spread

WASHINGTON – During his Wednesday night Oval Office address about the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump said he is suspending all travel from Europe -- excluding the United Kingdom -- for 30 days beginning Friday at midnight.

Trump also announced a range of emergency executive actions for financial relief, which include helping entrepreneurs through the Small Business Association’s expanded loan program and “workers who are ill, quarantined or caring for others.”

Trump’s address comes after Dr. Anthony Fauci, of the National Institutes of Health, said the COVID-19 spread “is going to get worse and worse and worse” and after Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, of the World Health Organization, described the crisis as a pandemic.

“We made a lifesaving move with early action on China,” Trump said about the nonessential travel order. “Now, we must take the same action with Europe.”

Trump accused the European Union of not preventing the “foreign virus” and blamed European travelers of causing the “seeded” clusters in the United States. The COVID-19 disease continues to spread in Italy.

“This is just a temporary moment of time that we will overcome together as a nation and as the world,” Trump said.