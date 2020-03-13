1 Miami-Dade County public school closes following Bay Harbor Islands coronavirus case

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Public Schools closed Ruth K. Broad/Bay Harbor K-8 Center on Friday after a Town of Bay Harbor Islands employee tested positive for COVID-19, M-DCPS announced in a news release.

The school will remain closed until further notice.

The town announced the coronavirus case Thursday night and said the patient works at an aftercare program in the town’s community center.

School officials said the employee has interacted with students who attend the program.

According to the M-DCPS news release, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County confirmed the case, but the FDOH’s website did not have the new case listed as of 7 a.m. Friday.

School officials said the FDOH will provide more information about the case later in the day.

“After consulting with the FDOH, the District made the decision to close the school,” the news release stated. “Parents and employees have been advised of the closure and are being instructed not to come to school.”

School officials said the families of children who attend Ruth K. Broad/Bay Harbor will be contacted soon to begin “distance learning.”

“The instructional continuity plan (ICP), which has been developed and shared with teachers across M-DCPS, can be found at http://icp.dadeschools.net/,” the news release stated. “A support hotline has been established for those seeking assistance with distance learning. The number for the hotline, which is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., is 305-995-HELP.”

The District’s Employee Assistance Program can be reached by calling 305-995-7111.