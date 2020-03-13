2 COVID-19 patients linked to Mar-a-Lago

WASHINGTON – Amid the pandemic, President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago is linked to two COVID-19 patients.

A second person who visited Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate last weekend tested positive for the new coronavirus, The Washington Post reported on Friday. A senior campaign official told ABC News the donor did not interact with the president during a fundraiser Sunday.

Trump’s campaign informed donors who attended a fundraiser in Mar-a-Lago on Sunday that a donor who attended the event was diagnosed with COVID-19. ABC News obtained a copy of the email sent on Friday.

"We unfortunately write today to notify you that an attendee at the Trump Victory-sponsored event you attended at Mar-a-Largo on Sunday, March 8," the joint committee between the Trump campaign and RNC wrote in an email sent today.

The email adds that the group is “not aware if the individual had the virus. by the time of the event.”

The other patient to come in contact with Trump was Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications director, Fábio Wajngarten, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 after his visit to South Florida.

Wajngarten’s case prompted the quarantines of several politicians in South Florida including Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Bolsonaro reported testing negative for COVID-19. Trump said Friday he will be tested “fairly soon.”