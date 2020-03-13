5 COVID-19 cases linked to Port Everglades as investigation continues in Broward County, officials say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators linked five COVID-19 cases to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, according to a statement Broward County released on Friday afternoon.

According to Margaret Stapleton, a spokeswoman for Broward County, the area’s Emergency Operations Center was partially activated.

The Florida Department of Health data shows Broward County has the biggest cluster in the state.

As of the FDHO’s 1:53 p.m. report, there were 11 cases of Florida residents. One of the three non-Florida residents diagnosed with COVID-19 is in Broward County, officials said.

The 12th patient in isolation in Broward County is 20 years old and lives in Texas but traveled to Europe before her diagnosis, officials said.

Here is the list of COVID-19 cases in Broward County:

TRAVEL RELATED: 2 cases (no longer under investigation)

- Man, 61, is a travel-related case.

- Woman, 20, is a travel-related case. Officials reported March 12 she is from Texas, traveled to Europe and remains in isolation in Broward County.

NOT TRAVEL RELATED: 4 cases

- Investigators reported these are the cases without a known history of exposure to another COVID-19 patient outside of the state:

- Man, 75, is not a travel-related case.

- Man, 65, is not a travel-related case.

- Man, 67, is not a travel-related case.

- Woman, 69, is not a travel-related case.

UNDER INVESTIGATION: 6 cases

- Man, 70, traveled to Tampa for a conference.

- Man, 65 is a case that remains under investigation.

- Woman, 28, is a case reported March 12. It’s unclear if its a travel-related case.

- Woman, 25, is a case reported March 12. This is a travel-related case that remains under investigation.

- Woman, 68, is a case reported March 12. This case is associated with Port Everglades.

- Man, 36, is a case reported March 12. It is a travel-related case that remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.