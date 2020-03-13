Officials report 2 new COVID-19 cases in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health reported Thursday night there are two new COVID-19 cases in Palm Beach County.

Investigators identified the patients as two men, ages 73 and 74, and considered them travel-related cases. The case of the 73-year-old man is linked to a Nile River cruise and the 74-year-old man traveled to Europe before his diagnosis.

The cases in Florida surged to 49 and officials are investigating a growing cluster in Broward County. It is the biggest cluster in the state with 11 cases.