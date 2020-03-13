71ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

71ºF

Local News

Officials report 2 new COVID-19 cases in Palm Beach County

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Palm Beach County, COVID-19, Health, New Coronavirus in Florida
A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health reported Thursday night there are two new COVID-19 cases in Palm Beach County.

Investigators identified the patients as two men, ages 73 and 74, and considered them travel-related cases. The case of the 73-year-old man is linked to a Nile River cruise and the 74-year-old man traveled to Europe before his diagnosis.

The cases in Florida surged to 49 and officials are investigating a growing cluster in Broward County. It is the biggest cluster in the state with 11 cases.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: